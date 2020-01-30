Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FANH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 82,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Fanhua by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

