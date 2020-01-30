Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 6,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,590. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $438.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on FMNB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

