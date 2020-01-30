FCG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,255. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

