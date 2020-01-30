FCG Advisors LLC Buys 895 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,351. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86.

