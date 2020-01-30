FCG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.66. 1,705,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,299,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

