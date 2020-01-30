FCG Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,549.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,815 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 9,378,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

