FCG Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,685. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

