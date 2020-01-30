FCG Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of CB traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,559. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.