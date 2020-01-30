FCG Advisors LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after acquiring an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $52.13. 11,663,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

