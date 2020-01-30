Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,347. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.