Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.48

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.48 and traded as high as $23.70. Finning International shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 168,269 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTT. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.50 price target on Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.81.

Get Finning International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031 in the last 90 days.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.