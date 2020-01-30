First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 317,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,925. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

