First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $85,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 786,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,336. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

