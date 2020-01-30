First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,336. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.