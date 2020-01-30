First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%.
FIBK traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 233,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,412. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
About First Interstate Bancsystem
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
