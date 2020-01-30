First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

FIBK traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 233,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,412. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,411.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378 in the last ninety days. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

