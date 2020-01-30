First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. First Merchants accounts for 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Merchants worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,551. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.