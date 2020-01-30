First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,432,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 102,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 507,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. 14,006,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

