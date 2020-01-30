First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2,038.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after buying an additional 47,156 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 631,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 357,706 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Altice USA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 285,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Altice USA by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 3,503,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

