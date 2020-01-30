First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,693 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.66. 45,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,348. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

