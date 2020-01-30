First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 30,554 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.15% of Kimball International worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Kimball International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

KBAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,549. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.