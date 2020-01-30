First Quadrant L P CA Sells 12,008 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,558.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $35,072.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 over the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

CCOI traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $72.47. 4,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

