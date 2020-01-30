First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,203 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 8,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

