First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,580 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.30. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

