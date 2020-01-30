First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $53.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

