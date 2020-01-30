FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. FirstService has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 699,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $41,437,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $20,884,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

