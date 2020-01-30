Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Up 34.7%

Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) shares shot up 34.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, 1,104,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 338% from the average session volume of 252,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.