Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

