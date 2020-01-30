Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$57.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.

FTS traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.84. 523,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.29. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$46.11 and a 1-year high of C$58.53.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

