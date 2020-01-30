Fortive Corp (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

FTV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 576,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,279. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

