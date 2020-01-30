FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.29. 342,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

