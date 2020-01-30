Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 413 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.16. 72,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,657. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

