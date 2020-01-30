Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 424 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,657. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $117.66 and a one year high of $138.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

