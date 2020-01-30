Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

BEN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,302,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 248.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 89,546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 242.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 284,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

