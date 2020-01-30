Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 248,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $16,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,969,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 658,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,233,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,304,734. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

