Friendz 1-Day Volume Tops $49,272.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Friendz has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $49,272.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, HitBTC and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,078,197 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

