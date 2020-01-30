Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Update

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

RESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RESI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 111,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $613.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

