FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. 189,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,164.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit