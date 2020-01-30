FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. 189,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,164.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

