FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Short Interest Update

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 8,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FTS International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FTS International by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 118,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTS International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FTS International by 656.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in FTS International by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get FTS International alerts:

NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 505,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. FTS International has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FTS International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.