Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, 720 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fuji Media in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

