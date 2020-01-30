FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $5,336.00 and $50,548.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00304250 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001903 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

