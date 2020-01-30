FY2019 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.13. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,404 shares of company stock worth $13,946,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

