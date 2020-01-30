FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sprint in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

NYSE S traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 263,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,766. Sprint has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

