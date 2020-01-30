GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of GME stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.47.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

