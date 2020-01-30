Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.