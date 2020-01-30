General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.55-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.88 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.60 EPS.

GD traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.23. 1,842,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $182.60. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.99.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

