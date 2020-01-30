General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 95,382,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,786,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

