General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.
NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 95,382,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,786,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.73.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.