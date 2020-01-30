General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after buying an additional 94,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,916,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,478,000 after buying an additional 230,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 83,650,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

