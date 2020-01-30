General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 95,382,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,786,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

