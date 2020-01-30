Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Takes $412,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,433. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

