Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.16. 31,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

